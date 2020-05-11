Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

Gushwell in conversation with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on special
Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.



Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:51 PM

SASSA CEO Totsie Memela 

Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

11 May 2020 10:03 PM

Prf Shabir Madhi is professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, co-founder and codirector of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise, Director of the
South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens
Research Unit and Research Chair in Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at the National
Research Foundation. In short, he knows his stuff.

South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

8 May 2020 11:37 PM

TC Maila | Professional Photographer

TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information

Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

8 May 2020 10:56 PM

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).

An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

7 May 2020 10:22 PM

Herman Mashaba

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

7 May 2020 9:17 PM

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

6 May 2020 11:21 PM

Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant

Stanley Beckett:  Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Website: www.ommysoul.com 

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

6 May 2020 10:47 PM

Guest: Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Researc

"Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"

6 May 2020 9:20 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

