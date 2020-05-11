OPINION | The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
OPINION | The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts

Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote on News24 titled "The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts".



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:51 PM

SASSA CEO Totsie Memela 

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:25 PM

Gushwell in conversation with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on special
Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special

11 May 2020 10:03 PM

Prf Shabir Madhi is professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, co-founder and codirector of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise, Director of the
South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens
Research Unit and Research Chair in Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at the National
Research Foundation. In short, he knows his stuff.

South Africans Doing Great Things - TC Maila

8 May 2020 11:37 PM

TC Maila | Professional Photographer

TC Maila is a South African born travel photographer.
He was born in a small village of gaMaila in Limpopo (South Africa). His interest in
photography began when he started analyzing body language and behaviour in people.
The love for art and telling stories can be traced as far as childhood days in his village.
Just like most photographers, as a beginner he would capture everything till his interest
in rural life imaged. He started revisiting such places once again and investing more
resources and time in such adventures. Ever since he noticed that people remember
things and events based on how deep their emotions are involved and engaged, he then
saw an opportunity to use photography as a tool for story telling and for sharing
information

Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

8 May 2020 10:56 PM

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).

An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba

7 May 2020 10:22 PM

Herman Mashaba

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

7 May 2020 9:17 PM

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

"The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen

6 May 2020 11:21 PM

Elaine Beckett: Ayurvedic Consultant

Stanley Beckett:  Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Website: www.ommysoul.com 

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code

6 May 2020 10:47 PM

Guest: Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated in The Lodge of Light, Past Master of Lodge Edinburgh Castle, and PM of Lodge Sir Robert Moray, No. 1641 the premier Scottish Lodge of Researc

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

