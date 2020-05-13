Reaction to President speech

Today at 11:32 US donates 1000 ventilators and medical equipment to South AFrica Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 13:20 What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa

Today at 13:40 Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Vivian Bickford-Smith

Today at 14:10 Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow

Today at 14:20 Can one adopt animals during lockdown? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Meg Wilson

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Pat McCay Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Pat McCay

Today at 15:20 Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bruce MacDonald

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Alex Broadbent

Today at 16:20 Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town

Today at 16:55 My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Grant Lindsay

Today at 17:20 Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading

