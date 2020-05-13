Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
US donates 1000 ventilators and medical equipment to South AFrica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19. 14 May 2020 10:37 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
View all Politics
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

Guest: Dorianne Weil, 'Dr D' | Clinical and organizational psychologist | Media Renowned TV and Radio Talk Show host talking about responsibility, consciousness and willingness to accept, adjust and think about others as we do ourselves.



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Reaction to President's speech on Coronavirus infections

13 May 2020 10:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Marc Mendelsohn, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hosptial, University of Cape Town. Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Pre-COVID19- special field is mitigating antimicrobial resistance (superbugs)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to the President's Nation address

13 May 2020 10:34 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President speech

13 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke, Political Analyst

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We must end the ANC lockdown crisis now

13 May 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, spoke about a speech he delivered  during his address to the nation on the Covid-19 lockdown crisis. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only 6% of small businesses get relief funding

12 May 2020 11:59 PM

Guest: Mike Anderson | NSBC Founder & CEO

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Honouring Nurses on International Nurses Day

12 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Honouring nurses with CoJ's Director of District Health Services, Ms Jabu Rakose.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters UIF claims and payouts

12 May 2020 11:46 PM

Guest: On our Legal Matters feature we spoke all things UIF (TERS) claims and payout with UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OPINION | The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts

11 May 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote on News24 titled "The great cigarette flip-flop saga: sifting through the facts".

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

11 May 2020 10:51 PM

SASSA CEO Totsie Memela 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

14 May 2020 9:25 AM

Ramaphosa admits there’s been inefficiencies in govt’s response to COVID-19

14 May 2020 9:02 AM

Lesotho PM-in-waiting Majoro vows to make COVID-19 response his first priority

14 May 2020 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA