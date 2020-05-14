QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
View all Politics
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

The psychological and emotional issues being faced by the LGBTIQ community at this time with Malan van der Walt a licensed Educational Psychologist.

 



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

14 May 2020 10:30 PM

GUEST: Vilimile Gumede, Attorney at Snail KaMtuze Attorneys at Law and Nerushka Bowan, Director of LITT (Law, Innovation,  Technology,  Tomorrow )

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

13 May 2020 11:11 PM

Guest: Dorianne Weil, 'Dr D' | Clinical and organizational psychologist | Media Renowned TV and Radio Talk Show host talking about responsibility, consciousness and willingness to accept, adjust and think about others as we do ourselves.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President's speech on Coronavirus infections

13 May 2020 10:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Marc Mendelsohn, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hosptial, University of Cape Town. Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Pre-COVID19- special field is mitigating antimicrobial resistance (superbugs)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to the President's Nation address

13 May 2020 10:34 PM

Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President speech

13 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke, Political Analyst

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We must end the ANC lockdown crisis now

13 May 2020 6:18 PM

Guest: DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, spoke about a speech he delivered  during his address to the nation on the Covid-19 lockdown crisis. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only 6% of small businesses get relief funding

12 May 2020 11:59 PM

Guest: Mike Anderson | NSBC Founder & CEO

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Honouring Nurses on International Nurses Day

12 May 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Honouring nurses with CoJ's Director of District Health Services, Ms Jabu Rakose.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters UIF claims and payouts

12 May 2020 11:46 PM

Guest: On our Legal Matters feature we spoke all things UIF (TERS) claims and payout with UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

Business Opinion Local

Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt’s plans to move lockdown to level 3

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA