QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

The psychological and emotional issues being faced by the LGBTIQ community at this time with Malan van der Walt a licensed Educational Psychologist.
GUEST: Vilimile Gumede, Attorney at Snail KaMtuze Attorneys at Law and Nerushka Bowan, Director of LITT (Law, Innovation, Technology, Tomorrow )
Guest: Dorianne Weil, 'Dr D' | Clinical and organizational psychologist | Media Renowned TV and Radio Talk Show host talking about responsibility, consciousness and willingness to accept, adjust and think about others as we do ourselves.
Guest: Prof. Marc Mendelsohn, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hosptial, University of Cape Town. Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Pre-COVID19- special field is mitigating antimicrobial resistance (superbugs)
Guest: Mandla Lionel Isaacs – Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory
Guest: Daniel Silke, Political Analyst
Guest: DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, spoke about a speech he delivered during his address to the nation on the Covid-19 lockdown crisis.
Guest: Mike Anderson | NSBC Founder & CEO
Guest: Honouring nurses with CoJ's Director of District Health Services, Ms Jabu Rakose.
Guest: On our Legal Matters feature we spoke all things UIF (TERS) claims and payout with UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.