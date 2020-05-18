Call for Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) to act in the national interest

Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
'Future proof' your business data storage
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Eran Brown - Chief Technology Officer at infinidat
Guests
Eran Brown - Chief Technology Officer at infinidat
125
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Dated food products and safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Bester - Managing Director of Foodeez
Guests
Dave Bester - Managing Director of Foodeez
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : FoodForward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Justice Ministry on early parole to prevent Covid-19 infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Jeffery, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Guests
John Jeffery, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
125
Today at 07:20
Small scale farmers to get government relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aggrey Mahanjana - CEO at National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation (Nerpo)
Guests
Aggrey Mahanjana - CEO at National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation (Nerpo)
125
Today at 08:07
Local govt. teams up with taxi industry to help health workers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
125
Today at 08:21
'Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
125
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Copy: A massive new undersea cable - part-funded by Facebook - will bring faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
125
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
125
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
125
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up