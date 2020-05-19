Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic

Shawn Van Der Meulen | Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel 



Alarming spike of infections & strategies to deal with situation

19 May 2020 9:57 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Born Freeloader

18 May 2020 11:38 PM

Phumlani Pikoli, Author of “Born Freeloader”

Call for Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) to act in the national interest

18 May 2020 10:05 PM

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson of NUMSA (National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa) and Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of South African Cabin Crew Association  (SACCA)

Medical Matters: Know the coronavirus fakes from the coronavirus facts

18 May 2020 9:47 PM

Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric Advisor at Right to Care and Dr Julia Turner, Senior Techinical Advisor at Right to Care

South Africans Doing Great Things with Daphne Oliphant

16 May 2020 12:01 AM

Daphne Oliphant, Owner of House of Mercy 

Profile Interview with David Tembe

15 May 2020 10:54 PM

David Tembe - Former Head of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) at the City of Johannesburg

Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

14 May 2020 10:30 PM

GUEST: Vilimile Gumede, Attorney at Snail KaMtuze Attorneys at Law and Nerushka Bowan, Director of LITT (Law, Innovation,  Technology,  Tomorrow )

 

 

QUEER WELLNESS CLINIC READY FOR ON SLAUGHTERS THE RISE IN DEPRESSION FOLLOWS PANDEMIC

14 May 2020 9:25 PM

The psychological and emotional issues being faced by the LGBTIQ community at this time with Malan van der Walt a licensed Educational Psychologist.

 

Reaction to the President's speech: Psychological impact

13 May 2020 11:11 PM

Guest: Dorianne Weil, 'Dr D' | Clinical and organizational psychologist | Media Renowned TV and Radio Talk Show host talking about responsibility, consciousness and willingness to accept, adjust and think about others as we do ourselves.

