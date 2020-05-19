Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:40
An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jacqui Beiss - Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Good news for the courier industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Eachus - Chief Customer Officer at Dawn Wing
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Take a trip to... donate blood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Deputy Education Minister on school reopening
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 08:07
Getting education going in the Western Cape.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town vs Human Rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithuthukile Mkhize - Attorney: Civil and Political Justice at Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Reaction to Angie
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions d... 19 May 2020 6:48 PM
Friedman: Age breakdown of Covid-19 deaths key indicator in debate on SA economy Columnist and political scientist Professor Steven Friedman says the age breakdown of people who have died of Covid-19 is often ov... 19 May 2020 6:02 PM
Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis. 19 May 2020 5:43 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa Movement 



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: Heroes - A psychological insight into men’s perception on relationships

19 May 2020 11:39 PM

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alarming spike of infections & strategies to deal with situation

19 May 2020 9:57 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic

19 May 2020 9:35 PM

Shawn Van Der Meulen | Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Born Freeloader

18 May 2020 11:38 PM

Phumlani Pikoli, Author of “Born Freeloader”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) to act in the national interest

18 May 2020 10:05 PM

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson of NUMSA (National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa) and Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of South African Cabin Crew Association  (SACCA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Know the coronavirus fakes from the coronavirus facts

18 May 2020 9:47 PM

Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric Advisor at Right to Care and Dr Julia Turner, Senior Techinical Advisor at Right to Care

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Daphne Oliphant

16 May 2020 12:01 AM

Daphne Oliphant, Owner of House of Mercy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with David Tembe

15 May 2020 10:54 PM

David Tembe - Former Head of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) at the City of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal overview of Blockchain and Crypto currency in South Africa

14 May 2020 10:30 PM

GUEST: Vilimile Gumede, Attorney at Snail KaMtuze Attorneys at Law and Nerushka Bowan, Director of LITT (Law, Innovation,  Technology,  Tomorrow )

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO chief says he will keep leading virus response after Trump threat

19 May 2020 9:01 PM

Wealthy countries failing Africa during pandemic, presidents say

19 May 2020 8:30 PM

Unclear if ConCourt will consider DA's lockdown legislation challenge - expert

19 May 2020 8:29 PM

