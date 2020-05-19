Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

Today at 05:10 Africa News Update Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 05:40 An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Jacqui Beiss - Founder at Charly's Bakery

Today at 05:50 From the Continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Good news for the courier industry Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Hilton Eachus - Chief Customer Officer at Dawn Wing

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday : Take a trip to... donate blood Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Deputy Education Minister on school reopening Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:20 How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health

Today at 08:07 Getting education going in the Western Cape. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Today at 08:21 City of Cape Town vs Human Rights Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sithuthukile Mkhize - Attorney: Civil and Political Justice at Centre for Applied Legal Studies

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:50 Reaction to Angie Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools

Today at 13:40 Cars with Ciro Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

