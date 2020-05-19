Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker
Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa MovementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Shawn Van Der Meulen | Partner In Competition Practice at Webber WentzelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Phumlani Pikoli, Author of “Born Freeloader”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson of NUMSA (National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa) and Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Leon Levin, Senior Paediatric Advisor at Right to Care and Dr Julia Turner, Senior Techinical Advisor at Right to CareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Daphne Oliphant, Owner of House of MercyLISTEN TO PODCAST
David Tembe - Former Head of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) at the City of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST