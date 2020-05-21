Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Fitness Friday with Liezel V
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 05:10
The Travel Bug
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 05:20
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sylvia Walker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchanges
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - ounder &Chief Executive at Cannon Asset Managers, Prof. in Economics, Finance and Strategy at GIBS
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Why we need Denel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eoin Shiell - Chef Lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:36
Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
The Character Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
WCED and learner transport - ‘How do we stick to 70% rule?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. 21 May 2020 2:47 PM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray The Health Minister responded on Wednesday night to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee member Dr Glenda Gray's comments. 21 May 2020 8:11 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

In our Weird and Wonderful feature, Aubrey spoke to Michael Tellinger, South African Author, Explorer and Ubuntu Party founder talking about the elephant in the room... The Corona insanity and questioned whether are we being told everything about the present pandemic.



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Kwantu Feature: Historical view of Mfecane/Difaqane

21 May 2020 11:56 PM

Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in Southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.

Psychology Matters: Psychological vs Psychiatric issues

21 May 2020 11:43 PM

Dr Jow’hara Chundra  is an Adult Psychiatrist with a special interest in psychotherapy,  based at The Day Clinic in Johannesburg, talking about Psychological VS Psychiatric issues (the question of medication, diagnosis, and or avoiding to weaning), specifically at these times.

"How do you know if you are ready for change?"

20 May 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:26 PM

Michael Tellinger 

Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

20 May 2020 9:32 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Man Torque: Heroes - A psychological insight into men’s perception on relationships

19 May 2020 11:39 PM

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker

Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

19 May 2020 10:32 PM

Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa Movement 

Alarming spike of infections & strategies to deal with situation

19 May 2020 9:57 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic

19 May 2020 9:35 PM

Shawn Van Der Meulen | Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel 

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

