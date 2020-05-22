South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Do hospitals have enough bed capacity for a surge in cases
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:10
The UK invests R450 million to African Union Covid19 Response Fund
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nigel Casey - British High Commissioner at British High Commission
Today at 07:45
Parents eager to register their children for homeschooling
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bouwe van der Eems - Chairman at The Pestalozzi Trust
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Rugby update with coach, John Dobson
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 09:05
Wesgro One Day tourism campaign to support local tour guides
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: As lockdown is eased, car crime worsens
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig - Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’

Guests: Kgomotso Ngakane & Kgontse Rapule: Members of "Breaking Bread with Us" 

Contact details: 

Cell:  063 150 3868 

email:breakbreadbakebread@gmail.com 



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

22 May 2020 10:36 PM

Conrad Koch | Ventriloquist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Historical view of Mfecane/Difaqane

21 May 2020 11:56 PM

Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in Southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Psychological vs Psychiatric issues

21 May 2020 11:43 PM

Dr Jow’hara Chundra  is an Adult Psychiatrist with a special interest in psychotherapy,  based at The Day Clinic in Johannesburg, talking about Psychological VS Psychiatric issues (the question of medication, diagnosis, and or avoiding to weaning), specifically at these times.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"How do you know if you are ready for change?"

20 May 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at Change Creator

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:30 PM

In our Weird and Wonderful feature, Aubrey spoke to Michael Tellinger, South African Author, Explorer and Ubuntu Party founder talking about the elephant in the room... The Corona insanity and questioned whether are we being told everything about the present pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

20 May 2020 10:26 PM

Michael Tellinger 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How to face our financial fears

20 May 2020 9:32 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Heroes - A psychological insight into men’s perception on relationships

19 May 2020 11:39 PM

Dr. Micki Pistorius | SA's first and now world's Foremost Psychological Profiler,
Psychologist, Author and Speaker

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane disagrees with opening of schools by the Minister

19 May 2020 10:32 PM

Mmusi Maimane | Chief Activist of One South Africa Movement 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA

Local

W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results

Local

Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

41 bodies recovered, dozens more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

22 May 2020 8:52 PM

China draws Western rebuke over move to tighten grip on Hong Kong

22 May 2020 7:57 PM

More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station

22 May 2020 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA