Allow taverns to act as alcohol collection point

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Bonteheuwel on lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lizette Booys - Teacher at West End Primary School
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Who owns your lunch break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter - Managing Director at Equity Works
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Is a Huawei phone without Google worth it?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Today at 07:20
The lockdown shows what we need to do to avoid climate disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brian O'Callaghan - Consultant in Renewable Energy Finance
Today at 08:21
You can finally send and receive mail and other services via SA Post Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivumile Nongogo - Acting CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Vuyo's Cafe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 11:24
Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
