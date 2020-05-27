Practical steps for rebuilding if facing financial difficulties.

Today at 05:10 Africa Update Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 05:20 Is our government good at crisis management? Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Asanda Ngoasheng

125 125

Today at 05:45 WhiteHouse linen makes Snugfit mask Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Jared Khan - Director at WhiteHouse linen

125 125

Today at 05:50 From the Continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Helping mothers in need Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Teboho Maruping - Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner

125 125

Today at 07:20 Using sewage to test for Covid-19 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne De Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 08:07 How ready are we for Covid-19 in coming months? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Siviwe Gwarube - DA Spokesperson on Health

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Workers not registered with the UIF can now get Covid-19 payouts Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Teboho Maruping

125 125

Today at 10:08 Learners need to be able to learn equally when going back to school Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:45 Scrumless rugby?? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com

125 125

Today at 11:05 How do mass graves affect a nations Psyche-Covid 19 Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kimon de Greef

125 125

Today at 13:55 Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marcelle du Plessis

125 125