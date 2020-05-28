Fear, sadness and anger: The hidden impact of lockdown on children

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Fitness Friday with Liezel V
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 05:10
The Travel Bug
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tess Faber
Michael Savvides, co-founder of ParkUpp.
Today at 05:20
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sylvia Walker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to avoid the busiest shopping centres
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linda Reid - Head of Data at Lightstone
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:20
Fact-checking on overdrive during Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Naledi Mashishi - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Sindiso Khumalo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sindiso Khumalo - Designer, founder of Sindiso Khumalo
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:20
Tobacco March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
1st of June Stay-Away
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
Churches easily become 'super-spreader' hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can't open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
Churches easily become 'super-spreader' hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can't open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Fear, sadness and anger: The hidden impact of lockdown on children

Fear, sadness and anger: The hidden impact of lockdown on children

Dr Wendy Duncan | Child Psychiatrist



More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Impact of COVID-19 on African countries

28 May 2020 11:45 PM

Guests: Marcus Hollington | Research Director at Focal Research Africa and Monique Bennett | Data Scientist at Good Governance Africa

Foundation and stages for building the creative society

28 May 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Olga Schmidt, Participant at Creative Society ALL ALTRA UNITES 

website:https://www.allatraunites.com  

"How do you know if you are ready for change?

27 May 2020 11:17 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Astronomical concepts, describing our galaxy and the Earth’s place in it

27 May 2020 10:15 PM

Stephen James O’Meara | award-winning astronomer and author or coauthor of more than a dozen books, including A Dictionary o

Practical steps for rebuilding if facing financial difficulties.

27 May 2020 9:20 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

How do we as a nation continue to work and study from home?

26 May 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Dean Jon Foster-Pedley | Dean and Director of Henley Business School Afric

Reaction to religious gatherings being allowed

26 May 2020 10:07 PM

Guest: Imam Sulaimaam Raval of the Nurul Islam Mosque in Lenasia

Reaction to religious gatherings being allowed

26 May 2020 9:47 PM

Guest: Pastor Ray McCauley, Snr Pastor at Rhema Church 

Reaction to religious gatherings being allowed

26 May 2020 9:39 PM

Guest: Pastor Mosa Sono | Pastor at Grace Bible Church

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

South Africa's largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won't reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

US must take 'serious action' after police killing of black man: UN
28 May 2020 8:48 PM

28 May 2020 8:48 PM

Pandor: Africa must not act as if COVID-19 is its only challenge
28 May 2020 8:23 PM

28 May 2020 8:23 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula refuses to comment on Collins Khosa matter, says case ongoing
28 May 2020 7:42 PM

28 May 2020 7:42 PM

