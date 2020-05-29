South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 06:50 Health Feature: The impact of covid-19 - anxiety, overeating and under-exercising Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Ezethu Mandlelize - Service Line Manager for Public Affairs at Ipsos

125 125

Today at 07:10 Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for Covid-19 peak Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 07:45 Art auctioneering during the pandemic Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Matthew Partridge - Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co.

125 125

Today at 08:10 Workplace requirements before return on Level 3 Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU

125 125

Today at 08:50 Weekend sports interview: Laureus celebrates 20 years Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Jean De Villiers - Former Springbok Captain at ....

125 125

Today at 09:05 Tourist guides cant hold on till level one Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Jeremy Howard - Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association

125 125