South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema

Today at 06:50
Health Feature: The impact of covid-19 - anxiety, overeating and under-exercising
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ezethu Mandlelize - Service Line Manager for Public Affairs at Ipsos
Today at 07:10
Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for Covid-19 peak
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:45
Art auctioneering during the pandemic
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matthew Partridge - Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co.
Today at 08:10
Workplace requirements before return on Level 3
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Laureus celebrates 20 years
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jean De Villiers - Former Springbok Captain at ....
Today at 09:05
Tourist guides cant hold on till level one
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeremy Howard - Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Vehicle testing stations re-open
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ferose Oaten - Chairperson for the Western Cape at Vehicle Testing Association (VTA)
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3 Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June. 29 May 2020 2:43 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema

South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema

29 May 2020 11:42 PM

Thula Ndema  & Thato Mbongeni Masondo - Founders of Sobae


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Prof Tim Noakes

29 May 2020 10:34 PM

Tim Noakes, Prof | Prof Noakes retired as the Professor and Director of the Research Unit of Exercise Science and Sport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of COVID-19 on African countries

28 May 2020 11:45 PM

Guests: Marcus Hollington | Research Director at Focal Research Africa and Monique Bennett | Data Scientist at Good Governance Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Foundation and stages for building the creative society

28 May 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Olga Schmidt, Participant at Creative Society ALL ALTRA UNITES 

website:https://www.allatraunites.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fear, sadness and anger: The hidden impact of lockdown on children

28 May 2020 9:14 PM

Dr Wendy Duncan | Child Psychiatrist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"How do you know if you are ready for change?

27 May 2020 11:17 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Astronomical concepts, describing our galaxy and the Earth’s place in it

27 May 2020 10:15 PM

Stephen James O’Meara | award-winning astronomer and author or coauthor of more than a dozen books, including A Dictionary o

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Practical steps for rebuilding if facing financial difficulties.

27 May 2020 9:20 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we as a nation continue to work and study from home?

26 May 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Dean Jon Foster-Pedley | Dean and Director of Henley Business School Afric

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to religious gatherings being allowed

26 May 2020 10:07 PM

Guest: Imam Sulaimaam Raval of the Nurul Islam Mosque in Lenasia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

Mkhize: We must accept new reality that COVID-19 will be here for long time

29 May 2020 7:30 PM

DA given a week to file submissions challenging lockdown regulations

29 May 2020 6:45 PM

