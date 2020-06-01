Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice

Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice

1 June 2020 10:13 PM

Prof Mary Metcalfe


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Lerato Nkosi

1 June 2020 10:48 PM
Curbing the harmful use of alcohol in the country

1 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

How your diet can helps combat covid-19

1 June 2020 9:17 PM

Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness

 

Contact Details

website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za 

Tel: 033 342 1146 

South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema

29 May 2020 11:42 PM

Thula Ndema  & Thato Mbongeni Masondo - Founders of Sobae

Profile Interview with Prof Tim Noakes

29 May 2020 10:34 PM

Tim Noakes, Prof | Prof Noakes retired as the Professor and Director of the Research Unit of Exercise Science and Sport

Impact of COVID-19 on African countries

28 May 2020 11:45 PM

Guests: Marcus Hollington | Research Director at Focal Research Africa and Monique Bennett | Data Scientist at Good Governance Africa

Foundation and stages for building the creative society

28 May 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Olga Schmidt, Participant at Creative Society ALL ALTRA UNITES 

website:https://www.allatraunites.com  

Fear, sadness and anger: The hidden impact of lockdown on children

28 May 2020 9:14 PM

Dr Wendy Duncan | Child Psychiatrist

"How do you know if you are ready for change?

27 May 2020 11:17 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

US cities brace for more fury as officer hearing postponed

1 June 2020 7:51 PM

ON THE GO: Transport sector regulations on level 3

1 June 2020 6:49 PM

WHO says it wants to keep working with US

1 June 2020 6:41 PM

