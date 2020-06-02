Raising Men in a fatherless nation

Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys
Contact Details
website:www.mamatelainc.co.za
Tel: +27 10 446 9685
Prof Mary MetcalfeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness
Contact Details
website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za
Tel: 033 342 1146
Thula Ndema & Thato Mbongeni Masondo - Founders of SobaeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Noakes, Prof | Prof Noakes retired as the Professor and Director of the Research Unit of Exercise Science and SportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Marcus Hollington | Research Director at Focal Research Africa and Monique Bennett | Data Scientist at Good Governance AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST