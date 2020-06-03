Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

3 June 2020 10:18 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified  and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raising Men in a fatherless nation

2 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High Court declares Level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional - What does this mean?

2 June 2020 10:11 PM

Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can an employer discipline an employee who refuses to report for duty due to health & safety concerns?

2 June 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys

 

Contact Details

website:www.mamatelainc.co.za 

Tel: +27 10 446 9685

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lerato Nkosi

1 June 2020 10:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice

1 June 2020 10:13 PM

Prof Mary Metcalfe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Curbing the harmful use of alcohol in the country

1 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How your diet can helps combat covid-19

1 June 2020 9:17 PM

Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness

 

Contact Details

website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za 

Tel: 033 342 1146 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema

29 May 2020 11:42 PM

Thula Ndema  & Thato Mbongeni Masondo - Founders of Sobae

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

