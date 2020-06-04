Change your mindset: 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end ? Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing? 4 June 2020 6:37 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
View all Business
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset: 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

Change your mindset: 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

4 June 2020 12:04 AM

Guest: Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda , talking about 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

3 June 2020 10:18 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified  and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raising Men in a fatherless nation

2 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High Court declares Level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional - What does this mean?

2 June 2020 10:11 PM

Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can an employer discipline an employee who refuses to report for duty due to health & safety concerns?

2 June 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys

 

Contact Details

website:www.mamatelainc.co.za 

Tel: +27 10 446 9685

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lerato Nkosi

1 June 2020 10:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice

1 June 2020 10:13 PM

Prof Mary Metcalfe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Curbing the harmful use of alcohol in the country

1 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry | Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How your diet can helps combat covid-19

1 June 2020 9:17 PM

Guest: Omy Naidoo | Registered Dietician at Newtrician Wellness

 

Contact Details

website: www.dieticians-sa.co.za 

Tel: 033 342 1146 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC launches Black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality

4 June 2020 5:57 PM

Ceppwawu placed under administration

4 June 2020 5:08 PM

Mkhwebane takes exception to police statement on her investigating process

4 June 2020 4:57 PM

