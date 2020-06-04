The discomfort of comfort eating.

Lawson NaidooLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda , talking about 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys
Contact Details
website:www.mamatelainc.co.za
Tel: +27 10 446 9685
Prof Mary MetcalfeLISTEN TO PODCAST