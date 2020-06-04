Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Fitness Friday: #SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 05:10
The Travel Bug
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 05:20
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sylvia Walker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Mice moving in with you? You're not alone - it's what they do this time of year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sebastian Seelig - Managing Director at Pest Free SA
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Key Eastern Cape Covid-19 hospital shut down
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 07:20
Taxis not adhering to government's Covid-19 regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap : The economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner: Winter time is Glühwein time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jenny Morris - The Giggling Gourmet
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased

Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased

4 June 2020 11:21 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, spoke about the increase in trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Cabinet to appeal ruling on COVID-19 regulations

4 June 2020 9:38 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Director at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), talks to us about the Cabinet's decision to appeal the High Court's judgement declaring Level 3 & 4 of lockdown regulation as unconstitutional.

The discomfort of comfort eating.

4 June 2020 9:24 PM

Graham Alexander | Health24 Eating Disorders Expert

Change your mindset: 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

4 June 2020 12:04 AM

Guest: Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda , talking about 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

3 June 2020 10:18 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”. 

Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified  and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.

Raising Men in a fatherless nation

2 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach

High Court declares Level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional - What does this mean?

2 June 2020 10:11 PM

Reyno De Beer | Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFN

Can an employer discipline an employee who refuses to report for duty due to health & safety concerns?

2 June 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Mpho Mamatela | Attorney and Director at Mamatela Inc Attorneys

 

Contact Details

website:www.mamatelainc.co.za 

Tel: +27 10 446 9685

Lerato Nkosi

1 June 2020 10:48 PM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

