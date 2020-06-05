Profile Interview with Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta'
About Pieter:
Pieter-Louis Myburgh is an investigative journalist and the author of ‘The Republic of Gupta’ (2017) and ‘Gangster State’ (2019). He won the Taco Kuiper Award, South Africa’s most prestigious journalism accolade, in 2016 for his reports on corruption at Prasa. He was part of the #GuptaLeaks team that won the award in 2018. He again won the award in 2020 for ‘Gangster State’. Myburgh works at Scorpio, Daily Maverick’s investigations team.’
Glynne Wolman | Founder of The Angel NetworkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cazle Hendricks | Founder & CEO of Oppie Bol FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, spoke about the increase in trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Director at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), talks to us about the Cabinet's decision to appeal the High Court's judgement declaring Level 3 & 4 of lockdown regulation as unconstitutional.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Graham Alexander | Health24 Eating Disorders ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda , talking about 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called “Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST