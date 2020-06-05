South Africans Doing Great Things - Glynne Wolman from The Angel Network

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Covid-19 burial & funeral regulations
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Manesh Govender - President at National Funeral Directors Association
Today at 07:10
WC's back-to-school, just how many pupils attended?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:45
The last surviving Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni turns 95
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Pippa Green
Today at 08:10
News item
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Formula 1 resumes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 09:05
Guidelines for level 3 - air travel from Cape Town International Airport
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: S Presso
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa's livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Glynne Wolman from The Angel Network

South Africans Doing Great Things - Glynne Wolman from The Angel Network

5 June 2020 11:46 PM

Glynne Wolman | Founder of The Angel Network 


Profile Interview with Pieter-Louis Myburgh

5 June 2020 10:32 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta'

About Pieter:

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is an investigative journalist and the author of 'The Republic of Gupta' (2017) and 'Gangster State' (2019). He won the Taco Kuiper Award, South Africa's most prestigious journalism accolade, in 2016 for his reports on corruption at Prasa. He was part of the #GuptaLeaks team that won the award in 2018. He again won the award in 2020 for 'Gangster State'. Myburgh works at Scorpio, Daily Maverick's investigations team.'

Assistance for a Disability NPO

5 June 2020 9:39 PM

Cazle Hendricks | Founder & CEO of Oppie Bol Foundation 

Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased

4 June 2020 11:21 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, spoke about the increase in trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol.

Cabinet to appeal ruling on COVID-19 regulations

4 June 2020 9:38 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Director at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), talks to us about the Cabinet's decision to appeal the High Court's judgement declaring Level 3 & 4 of lockdown regulation as unconstitutional.

The discomfort of comfort eating.

4 June 2020 9:24 PM

Graham Alexander | Health24 Eating Disorders Expert

Change your mindset: 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

4 June 2020 12:04 AM

Guest: Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner & Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda , talking about 'Why your 'healthy" food is making you sick".

Weird and Wonderful Feature with Jeff Belanger

3 June 2020 10:18 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Jeff Belanger, Author, Adventurer and the Emmy-nominated Host, Writer, and Producer of the New England Legends series, spoke to Aubrey about his book called "Communicating with the Dead: Reach beyond the Grave". 

Financial Matters: Importance of financial planning

3 June 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, clarified  and stressed the importance of why financial planning is important.

Raising Men in a fatherless nation

2 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Welcome Dennis Witbooi, Rehabilitated Former Convict, Author and Gangster (General 28) turned Inspirational Speaker, & Patrick Neo Mabiletsa | Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

Politics

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world's leading cause of death

World

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton says at Floyd memorial

5 June 2020 8:12 PM

Ramaphosa urges WC to provide more hospital beds for COVID-19 peak

5 June 2020 7:35 PM

66 staff members positive for COVID-19 at schools across province - WCED

5 June 2020 7:30 PM

