Use of Pension Fund to spur growth post COVID-19 South Africa

Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Today at 04:45
Living a full life with incontinence
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Smoking cessation: It's not just about meds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Brands need to adapt to customers' new digital habits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Lapping
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Groote Schuur in crisis says Nehawu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eric Kweleta
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Collins Khosa case in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
Today at 08:07
Gang activity getting back to normal with easing of lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
What happens when the rules don’t make sense?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kris Dobie - Senior Manager: Organisational Ethics at The Ethics Institute
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:08
Americans set to turn on Trump as SA turned on Zuma
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
'Government must listen to us or we’ll hike taxi fares by 172%' Clement Manyathela interviews Ayanda Allie Paine (National Transport Department) and Victor Moeketsi (Armsta Taxi Association). 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Use of Pension Fund to spur growth post COVID-19 South Africa

Use of Pension Fund to spur growth post COVID-19 South Africa

8 June 2020 11:25 PM

Vusi Thembekwayo | CEO of MyGrowthFund


Alcohol misuse puts strain on hospitals

8 June 2020 11:33 PM

 Russell Meiring | ER24 Spokesperson

Premier Oscar Mabuyane wants alcohol to be banned at the Eastern Cape province

8 June 2020 9:55 PM

Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha | Head of Communications - Premier Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane

Medical Matters: What you need to know about COVID-19.

8 June 2020 9:20 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr Meredith McMorrow, a medical officer in the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Influenza Division, about everything you need to know about COVID-19.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Glynne Wolman from The Angel Network

5 June 2020 11:46 PM

Glynne Wolman | Founder of The Angel Network 

Profile Interview with Pieter-Louis Myburgh

5 June 2020 10:32 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta'

About Pieter:

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is an investigative journalist and the author of ‘The Republic of Gupta’ (2017) and ‘Gangster State’ (2019). He won the Taco Kuiper Award, South Africa’s most prestigious journalism accolade, in 2016 for his reports on corruption at Prasa. He was part of the #GuptaLeaks team that won the award in 2018. He again won the award in 2020 for ‘Gangster State’. Myburgh works at Scorpio, Daily Maverick’s investigations team.’

Assistance for a Disability NPO

5 June 2020 9:39 PM

Cazle Hendricks | Founder & CEO of Oppie Bol Foundation 

Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased

4 June 2020 11:21 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, spoke about the increase in trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol.

Cabinet to appeal ruling on COVID-19 regulations

4 June 2020 9:38 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Director at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), talks to us about the Cabinet's decision to appeal the High Court's judgement declaring Level 3 & 4 of lockdown regulation as unconstitutional.

The discomfort of comfort eating.

4 June 2020 9:24 PM

Graham Alexander | Health24 Eating Disorders Expert

Trending

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes'

Local

EWN Highlights

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

8 June 2020 8:27 PM

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

8 June 2020 8:12 PM

France police to ban chokehold arrest as protest anger mounts

8 June 2020 7:34 PM

