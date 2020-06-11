The lack of physical touch and intimacy-Covid-19 and the impact of this on us human beings.

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Annzra Denita

125 125

Today at 06:25 Men also at risk of breast cancer and early detection is key Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Justus Apffelstaedt - specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue

125 125

Today at 06:40 Everyday Xhosa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

125 125

Today at 07:07 Hangberg tensions finally boil over Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Roberto Quintas - Hout Bay Ward Councillor

125 125

Today at 07:20 Concourt ruling is a win for democracy and citizens Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kimera Chetty - Legal Researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 08:07 Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Jaco Laubscher - Physician specialising in non-invasive cardiology and vascular biology at Stellenbosch Mediclinic

125 125

Today at 08:21 The Binge Club Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Annzra Denita

125 125

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 09:40 The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 09:50 The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news wrap from Europe and the world with Deutsche Welle Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:21 The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:45 Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125