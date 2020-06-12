Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Are Covid-19 mass burial sites being considered?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:10
Workplace compliance with Covid-19 regulations satisfactory?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tibor Szana - Acting Chief Inspector at Department Of Labour
Today at 07:45
Heavy rainfall, good for the dams ~ great for agriculture
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jannie Strydom - CEO at Agri Western Cape
Today at 08:10
Taxi fares to more than double across country
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Elite boys’ schools still shape Proteas
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Habib Noorbhai - Senior Lecturer & Sports Scientist at University of Johannesburg
Today at 09:05
ASATA on board with phased reopening of tourism for leisure
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Lockdown delays implementation of Aarto
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Senior Journalist at Business Day Motoring
Latest Local
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

12 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Onkgopotse JJ Tabane | CEO, Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings


South Africans Doing Great Things - Itumeleng Lekomanyane

12 June 2020 11:32 PM

Guest: Itumeleng Lekomanyane | Founder of Sandwich Nton Nton

website:www.ntonntons.co.za  

Contact Number: 065?937 2131

Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars

11 June 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria

Electoral Act ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court

11 June 2020 10:14 PM

Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of Law

New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid

11 June 2020 9:43 PM

 Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Cordinator 

The lack of physical touch and intimacy-Covid-19 and the impact of this on us human beings.

11 June 2020 9:25 PM

Khosi Jiyani | Clinical Psychologist

"Why all your self help books are not helping you".

10 June 2020 11:41 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Weird and Wonderful: Wonders of the World

10 June 2020 11:07 PM

Anna Breytenbach | South African-based professional interspecies communicator qualified with the Assisi International

Financial Matters: A client's role in financial planning

10 June 2020 9:21 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

How to handle a pay cut

9 June 2020 11:19 PM

John Manyike | Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

Equal Education goes to court, says DBE backtracked on schools feeding scheme

12 June 2020 7:38 PM

