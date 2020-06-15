id-19 in Africa: Fighting fake news about coronavirus

Olawale Malomo | Software Engineer (Web Developer) at BBC
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng | Commissioner at Commission for Gender Equality (CGELISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Marion Morkel | Chief Medical Officer at SanlamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Itumeleng Lekomanyane | Founder of Sandwich Nton Nton
website:www.ntonntons.co.za
Contact Number: 065?937 2131
Guest: Onkgopotse JJ Tabane | CEO, Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego HoldingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National CordinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Khosi Jiyani | Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST