Covid-19 in Africa: Fighting fake news about coronavirus

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 04:45 Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Vicky Lekone

125 125

Today at 05:10 Africa News Update with JJ Cornish Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 05:20 COSAS: DBE should go back to the drawing board Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Buntu Joseph

125 125

Today at 05:50 From the Continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya

125 125

Today at 06:25 The 'Afrillennial' Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Berniece Hieckmann - Head at Metropolitan GetUp

125 125

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesdays: how Facebook is tracking your activity Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Starving SA paying 30% more for food under lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Julie Smith

125 125

Today at 07:20 Fever screening will not stop the spread of Covid-19 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Andrea Fuller - Professor, School of Physiology; Director, Brain Function Research Group at Wits University

125 125

Today at 08:07 Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Carla Brown - Head of Social Work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

125 125

Today at 08:21 Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:20 Woodstock counselling hub increases mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19 Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:05 5G not meeting challenges as expected Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125