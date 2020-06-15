Andrea Rademeyer | CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

Best of Talk
Today at 04:45
Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Vicky Lekone
Guests
Vicky Lekone
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
COSAS: DBE should go back to the drawing board
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Buntu Joseph
Guests
Buntu Joseph
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:25
The 'Afrillennial'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Berniece Hieckmann - Head at Metropolitan GetUp
Guests
Berniece Hieckmann - Head at Metropolitan GetUp
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: how Facebook is tracking your activity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Starving SA paying 30% more for food under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Julie Smith
Guests
Julie Smith
Today at 07:20
Fever screening will not stop the spread of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Andrea Fuller - Professor, School of Physiology; Director, Brain Function Research Group at Wits University
Guests
Prof Andrea Fuller - Professor, School of Physiology; Director, Brain Function Research Group at Wits University
Today at 08:07
Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carla Brown - Head of Social Work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Guests
Carla Brown - Head of Social Work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Today at 08:21
Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Woodstock counselling hub increases mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
5G not meeting challenges as expected
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Guests
Cito Otto
