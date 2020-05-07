The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

The tipping point of relationships in lockdown.

7 May 2020 9:17 PM

On our Psychology Matters we talk to Registered Psychologist and Social Worker in Private Practice, Leepile Thebe, about the tipping point of relationships in lockdown.


Are smart contracts, contracts at all?

16 June 2020 9:23 PM

Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | MD at Schoeman Law Inc

Contact Details:

website:www.schoemanlaw.co.za 

email:enquiries@schoemanlaw.co.za 

tel: +27 (0) 21 425 5604  

Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership is declining, a survey among South Africans has shown.

15 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer | CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

CGE call on govt to flatten the GBV curve

15 June 2020 10:21 PM

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng | Commissioner at Commission for Gender Equality (CGE

Covid-19 in Africa: Fighting fake news about coronavirus

15 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest: Olawale Malomo | Software Engineer (Web Developer) at BBC

Please have a look at the library BBC has launched:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-e7e3acde-9cdf-4b53-b469-ef6e87a66411 

An example of the human cost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/video_and_audio/headlines/51972111/coronavirus-falsely-accused-of-links-to-extortion 

Why wont dad go to the dr?

15 June 2020 9:22 PM

 Dr Marion Morkel | Chief Medical Officer at Sanlam

South Africans Doing Great Things - Itumeleng Lekomanyane

12 June 2020 11:32 PM

Guest: Itumeleng Lekomanyane | Founder of Sandwich Nton Nton

website:www.ntonntons.co.za  

Contact Number: 065?937 2131

Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

12 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Onkgopotse JJ Tabane | CEO, Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings

Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars

11 June 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria

Electoral Act ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court

11 June 2020 10:14 PM

Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of Law

New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid

11 June 2020 9:43 PM

 Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Cordinator 

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

DA calls for immediate release of SAA’s business rescue plan

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

Govt isn’t planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

