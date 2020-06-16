Is the youth having honest conversation and commitment to the SA economy and future?

DW Hour
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
COVID-19: Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Azola Dayile
Guests
Azola Dayile
125
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 05:20
Vodacom back to answer customer queries
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Carol Hall
Guests
Carol Hall
125
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Mustadafin Foundation continues to help the poor especially during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem - Director at Mustadafin Foundation
Guests
Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem - Director at Mustadafin Foundation
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
125
Today at 07:07
Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Piet Streicher - PhD in Engineering, member of PANDA (Pandemic Data and Analytics)
Guests
Piet Streicher - PhD in Engineering, member of PANDA (Pandemic Data and Analytics)
125
Today at 07:20
Police reform overdue for South Africa as well
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch
Guests
Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch
125
Today at 08:07
Premier responds to imminent Cape peak Covid-19 projection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 08:21
Park Run SA launches new event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - Athlete And Manager at Park Run South Africa
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - Athlete And Manager at Park Run South Africa
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Lets talk the R100 water levy by the City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Guests
Ian Nielsen
125
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
125
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
125
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
