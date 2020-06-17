Man Torque: Fatherhood Part 2

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
COVID-19: Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Azola Dayile
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Vodacom back to answer customer queries
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Carol Hall
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Mustadafin Foundation continues to help the poor especially during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem - Director at Mustadafin Foundation
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Today at 07:07
Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Piet Streicher - PhD in Engineering, member of PANDA (Pandemic Data and Analytics)
Today at 07:20
Police reform overdue for South Africa as well
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:07
Premier responds to imminent Cape peak Covid-19 projection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 08:21
Park Run SA launches new event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - Athlete And Manager at Park Run South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Lets talk the R100 water levy by the City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
View all Local
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Man Torque: Fatherhood Part 2

Man Torque: Fatherhood Part 2

17 June 2020 12:19 AM

Guests: DJ Fresh – Renowned Radio Presenter and Entrepreneur, Leonard Carr- Clinical psychologist and Rams Mabote – Founder of Future Kings which is a mentorship programme joined us for part 2 of Raising Men in a fatherless nation.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Is the youth having honest conversation and commitment to the SA economy and future?

16 June 2020 11:19 PM

Dr Bheki Mfeka | Economic Advisor and Strategist at SE Advisory; and former Economic Advisor to the Presidency

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are smart contracts, contracts at all?

16 June 2020 9:23 PM

Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | MD at Schoeman Law Inc

Contact Details:

website:www.schoemanlaw.co.za 

email:enquiries@schoemanlaw.co.za 

tel: +27 (0) 21 425 5604  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership is declining, a survey among South Africans has shown.

15 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer | CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CGE call on govt to flatten the GBV curve

15 June 2020 10:21 PM

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng | Commissioner at Commission for Gender Equality (CGE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 in Africa: Fighting fake news about coronavirus

15 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest: Olawale Malomo | Software Engineer (Web Developer) at BBC

Please have a look at the library BBC has launched:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-e7e3acde-9cdf-4b53-b469-ef6e87a66411 

An example of the human cost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/video_and_audio/headlines/51972111/coronavirus-falsely-accused-of-links-to-extortion 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why wont dad go to the dr?

15 June 2020 9:22 PM

 Dr Marion Morkel | Chief Medical Officer at Sanlam

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Itumeleng Lekomanyane

12 June 2020 11:32 PM

Guest: Itumeleng Lekomanyane | Founder of Sandwich Nton Nton

website:www.ntonntons.co.za  

Contact Number: 065?937 2131

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

12 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Onkgopotse JJ Tabane | CEO, Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars

11 June 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris | Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

DA calls for immediate release of SAA’s business rescue plan

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

Govt isn’t planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA