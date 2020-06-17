Advanced Level 3: Ramaphosa confirms seven major changes for SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry. 17 June 2020 8:29 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
[WATCH IT LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening. 17 June 2020 5:38 PM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works. 17 June 2020 8:30 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Advanced Level 3: Ramaphosa confirms seven major changes for SA

Advanced Level 3: Ramaphosa confirms seven major changes for SA

17 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19.


Wendy Alrberts

17 June 2020 10:33 PM
Post- analysis on President Ramaphosa's changes on the current lockdown Level 3

17 June 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Political Analyst, Professor Somadoda Fikeni 

Covid-19: Hairdressers, restaurants, casinos and theatres are back

17 June 2020 9:55 PM

Guest: Kobus Grobler – National Manager for Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) 

Man Torque: Fatherhood Part 2

17 June 2020 12:19 AM

Guests: DJ Fresh – Renowned Radio Presenter and Entrepreneur, Leonard Carr- Clinical psychologist and Rams Mabote – Founder of Future Kings which is a mentorship programme joined us for part 2 of Raising Men in a fatherless nation.

Is the youth having honest conversation and commitment to the SA economy and future?

16 June 2020 11:19 PM

Dr Bheki Mfeka | Economic Advisor and Strategist at SE Advisory; and former Economic Advisor to the Presidency

Are smart contracts, contracts at all?

16 June 2020 9:23 PM

Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | MD at Schoeman Law Inc

Contact Details:

website:www.schoemanlaw.co.za 

email:enquiries@schoemanlaw.co.za 

tel: +27 (0) 21 425 5604  

Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership is declining, a survey among South Africans has shown.

15 June 2020 11:39 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer | CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

CGE call on govt to flatten the GBV curve

15 June 2020 10:21 PM

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng | Commissioner at Commission for Gender Equality (CGE

Covid-19 in Africa: Fighting fake news about coronavirus

15 June 2020 9:40 PM

Guest: Olawale Malomo | Software Engineer (Web Developer) at BBC

Please have a look at the library BBC has launched:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-e7e3acde-9cdf-4b53-b469-ef6e87a66411 

An example of the human cost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/video_and_audio/headlines/51972111/coronavirus-falsely-accused-of-links-to-extortion 

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

