Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Don't yet have a will? Get one, especially if you've got kids...here's how Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why it's so important to have an up to date will when you have children. 18 June 2020 4:15 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

18 June 2020 9:17 PM

Dr Ian Westmore | Psychiatrist


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Karim on steroid drug and living with COVID-19

18 June 2020 10:24 PM

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa warns about booze and GBV

17 June 2020 11:34 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants can open once again

17 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post- analysis on President Ramaphosa's changes on the current lockdown Level 3

17 June 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Political Analyst, Professor Somadoda Fikeni 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Hairdressers, restaurants, casinos and theatres are back

17 June 2020 9:55 PM

Guest: Kobus Grobler – National Manager for Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advanced Level 3: Ramaphosa confirms seven major changes for SA

17 June 2020 9:42 PM

Guest: Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Fatherhood Part 2

17 June 2020 12:19 AM

Guests: DJ Fresh – Renowned Radio Presenter and Entrepreneur, Leonard Carr- Clinical psychologist and Rams Mabote – Founder of Future Kings which is a mentorship programme joined us for part 2 of Raising Men in a fatherless nation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the youth having honest conversation and commitment to the SA economy and future?

16 June 2020 11:19 PM

Dr Bheki Mfeka | Economic Advisor and Strategist at SE Advisory; and former Economic Advisor to the Presidency

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are smart contracts, contracts at all?

16 June 2020 9:23 PM

Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | MD at Schoeman Law Inc

Contact Details:

website:www.schoemanlaw.co.za 

email:enquiries@schoemanlaw.co.za 

tel: +27 (0) 21 425 5604  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

SABC says retrenchments part of plans to be financially stable

18 June 2020 7:57 PM

IFP not impressed with further easing of lockdown regulations

18 June 2020 7:53 PM

Kganyago optimistic about SA’s economic growth post-COVID-19

18 June 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA