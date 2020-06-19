South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery) Statues are toppling and tempers are flaring - Black Lives Matter UK has achieved much in a short time. 19 June 2020 10:21 AM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

19 June 2020 11:20 PM

Mbavhalelo Mmbadi | Attorney at Wits Law Clinic


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Clem Sunter

19 June 2020 10:32 PM

 Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Africa at a Glance we spoke about the VBS saga with political analyst, DR Ralph Mathekga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africat At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 10:42 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA is dealing with COVID-19

18 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

18 June 2020 9:17 PM

Dr Ian Westmore | Psychiatrist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa warns about booze and GBV

17 June 2020 11:34 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants can open once again

17 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post- analysis on President Ramaphosa's changes on the current lockdown Level 3

17 June 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Political Analyst, Professor Somadoda Fikeni 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Hairdressers, restaurants, casinos and theatres are back

17 June 2020 9:55 PM

Guest: Kobus Grobler – National Manager for Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:12 PM

