How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade

Today at 04:45
Update from SASSA on the R350 grant
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Calls for swift action on 'criminal' element at protests
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Wine exports hamstrung by Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: refurbished computers in demand due to more people working from home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wale Arewa - CEO at Xperien Asset Recovery Management
Today at 07:07
NDPP's victory in Transnet corruption probe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala - NDPP spokesperson
Today at 07:20
SABC jobs on the line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - Communication Workers Union Gen Sec
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
SA Airlink v SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 08:21
Are food prices coming down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has shut down nine licensing centres until further notice. 22 June 2020 2:52 PM
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits. 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade

How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade

22 June 2020 11:41 PM

 Dr Paul Kariuki | Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal


Will taxis resume on Tuesday?

22 June 2020 9:32 PM

Midday Mali, Gauteng SANTACO spokesperson, commented on the taxi shutdown today and when taxis will be resuming.

More men choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer

22 June 2020 9:23 PM

On our Medical Matters, Gushwell spoke to Dr Francois du Preez Boezaart, Urologist at Urology hospital in Pretoria talking about why more men are choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer.

Contact Details:

website:www.urology.co.za 

24 hr Contact Number: 012 423 4000 or call (012) 423 4000 to book an appointment

 

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi

19 June 2020 11:20 PM

Mbavhalelo Mmbadi | Attorney at Wits Law Clinic

Profile Interview with Clem Sunter

19 June 2020 10:32 PM

 Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Africa At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Africa at a Glance we spoke about the VBS saga with political analyst, DR Ralph Mathekga.

Africat At A Glance: VBS Saga unpacked

18 June 2020 10:42 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

How SA is dealing with COVID-19

18 June 2020 10:24 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist, and Director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA Chairs the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, 

Why won't dad go to the doc? The “superhero syndrome”

18 June 2020 9:17 PM

Dr Ian Westmore | Psychiatrist

President Ramaphosa warns about booze and GBV

17 June 2020 11:34 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

22 June 2020 9:22 PM

Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:43 PM

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

