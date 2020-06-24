Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

At a time, more relevant than ever before with the world online, we unpacked all the frightening but factual cyber ghosts we face, in terms of the of the Dark Web - right here in our homes. i.e. Hacking, cyber-crime, identity/identity theft, tracking, forth revolution fingerprinting / implants, and everything and anything else.
Basie von Solms | Director: Centre for Cyber Security Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering joined Gushwell Brooks on this discussion.
Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist & Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory unpacked the Supplemental Budget that was presented by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni.
Guest: Siyabonga Mbanjwa, Managing Director of Sener Southern Africa
Dr Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
Bernard Sacks | Tax Partner at Mazars
Head of Family law and CEO of Witz Incorporated Attorneys in Rosebank, Claire Thomson, joins us on our legal matter feature to talk about remedies available for anyone needing relief from domestic violence.
Dr Paul Kariuki | Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal
Midday Mali, Gauteng SANTACO spokesperson, commented on the taxi shutdown today and when taxis will be resuming.
On our Medical Matters, Gushwell spoke to Dr Francois du Preez Boezaart, Urologist at Urology hospital in Pretoria talking about why more men are choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer.
Contact Details:
website:www.urology.co.za
24 hr Contact Number: 012 423 4000 or call (012) 423 4000 to book an appointment