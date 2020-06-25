Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage... 25 June 2020 5:34 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

25 June 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.


SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

25 June 2020 10:56 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology 

Psychology Matters: Bystander psychology (why witness crime and do nothing about it)

25 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Leepile Thebe, Registered Psychologist and Social Worker on bystander psychology on GBV which then includes all /any crimes ie. LGBTIQ, race issues, general crime ect

Change your mindset feature - "The one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution"

24 June 2020 11:20 PM

Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

24 June 2020 10:33 PM

At a time, more relevant than ever before with the world online, we unpacked all the frightening but factual cyber ghosts we face, in terms of the of the Dark Web - right here in our homes. i.e. Hacking, cyber-crime, identity/identity theft, tracking, forth revolution fingerprinting / implants, and everything and anything else.

Basie von Solms | Director: Centre for Cyber Security  Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering joined Gushwell Brooks on this discussion.

Financial Matters: Reactions to the Supplemental Budget

24 June 2020 10:21 PM

Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist & Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory unpacked the Supplemental Budget that was presented by Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni.

Africa can generate adaptable, reliable and affordable energy

23 June 2020 11:20 PM

Guest: Siyabonga Mbanjwa, Managing Director of Sener Southern Africa 

Botswana hires Gerrie Nel for their money laundering case

23 June 2020 10:29 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Special Adjustment Budget

23 June 2020 10:27 PM

Bernard Sacks | Tax Partner at Mazars

Legal Matters: Domestic violence

23 June 2020 10:14 PM

Head of Family law and CEO of Witz Incorporated Attorneys in Rosebank, Claire Thomson, joins us on our legal matter feature to talk about remedies available for anyone needing relief from domestic violence.

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuza: Dlamini-Zuma is not functioning as a de facto prime minister

25 June 2020 8:48 PM

WHO announces end to 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC

25 June 2020 7:56 PM

Mabuza: Eskom moving in the right direction under De Rutyer

25 June 2020 6:31 PM

