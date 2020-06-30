Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Free accommodation for public healthcare workers
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Kim Whitaker, Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
The practicality of the POPI Act
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Brandon Naicker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Rondebosch Boys Matrics use matric ball money to feed the needy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Davids - Founder of Howard's Soup Kitchen
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aaron Fuchs - Founder at iXperience
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DPE on future of SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonny Mashika - Director of Aviation at Dept. Public Enterprise
Today at 07:20
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Margreet Wibbelink
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Casac: Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 08:21
Kyknet launches relief fund for artists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Meiring - Director of M-Net kykNET channels
Latest Local
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
View all Local
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter' DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum 29 June 2020 2:26 PM
View all Politics
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira

26 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tendai Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby union player who plays for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby and previously for the South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

25 June 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

25 June 2020 10:56 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Bystander psychology (why witness crime and do nothing about it)

25 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Leepile Thebe, Registered Psychologist and Social Worker on bystander psychology on GBV which then includes all /any crimes ie. LGBTIQ, race issues, general crime ect

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "The one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution"

24 June 2020 11:20 PM

Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature

24 June 2020 10:33 PM

At a time, more relevant than ever before with the world online, we unpacked all the frightening but factual cyber ghosts we face, in terms of the of the Dark Web - right here in our homes. i.e. Hacking, cyber-crime, identity/identity theft, tracking, forth revolution fingerprinting / implants, and everything and anything else.

Basie von Solms | Director: Centre for Cyber Security  Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering joined Gushwell Brooks on this discussion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

