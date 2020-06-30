Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:45
Pet abandonment skyrockets amid lockdown Level 3
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

30 June 2020 9:30 PM

Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP


Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

Profile Interview with Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira

26 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tendai Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby union player who plays for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby and previously for the South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

25 June 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.

SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial

25 June 2020 10:56 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University Professor of Vaccinology 

Psychology Matters: Bystander psychology (why witness crime and do nothing about it)

25 June 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Leepile Thebe, Registered Psychologist and Social Worker on bystander psychology on GBV which then includes all /any crimes ie. LGBTIQ, race issues, general crime ect

Change your mindset feature - "The one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution"

24 June 2020 11:20 PM

Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Business Opinion

China must reconsider HK security law, 27 countries tell UN

30 June 2020 8:26 PM

EU excludes United States from 'safe' travel list

30 June 2020 7:14 PM

Motorists rush to fill tanks before midnight fuel price hike

30 June 2020 6:25 PM

