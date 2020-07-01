How do we define happiness without money.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
How do we define happiness without money.

How do we define happiness without money.

1 July 2020 9:25 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital


The appointment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprise Council should be welcomed

30 June 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Simo Lushaba | a Chartered Director and facilitator at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA)  

GDP figures from StatsSA shows the economy shrunk by 2 percent

30 June 2020 9:49 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

30 June 2020 9:30 PM

Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP

Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

Profile Interview with Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira

26 June 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Tendai Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby union player who plays for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby and previously for the South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Africa At A Glance- Malawian Elections

25 June 2020 11:25 PM

Guest: Tiseke Kasambala - Chief of Party of the Advancing Rights in Southern Africa Programme at Freedom House gave us the latest update on the Malawian Elections.

