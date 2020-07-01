Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:10
International News: 36 Suburbs in Melbourne locked down
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 04:35
What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 05:10
Municipalities’ irregular expenditure now at R32 billion
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:55
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Fruit exports are thriving
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tonie Fuchs
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays - the evolution of E-commerce
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW:UIF Commissioner on payment delays and when special payout officially ends
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 07:20
Readiness for more grades to return to school
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
ANC welcomes back VBS duo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithembile Mbete
Today at 08:21
Labour issues while working from home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Silke Rathbone - Labour Law Consultant - Principal partner at Labour Excel
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
New Hotel Regulations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 10:45
How payment holidays affect your credit score
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

1 July 2020 11:34 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator


Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts

1 July 2020 11:13 PM

About Mark Rose-Christie 

Multi-talented Mark Rose-Christie, is academically a sociologist & psychologist, a professional TV/film-maker, theatrical producer/director/actor, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist (his work appearing in several books on the topic of ghosts in South Africa).   

As a sociologist he lectured at the University of Port Elizabeth (today NMMU), and continued studying at Rhodes University, whilst also producing the shark movie “White Death” (a parody of the movie “Jaws”), plus magazine programmes for the launch of the SATV-2 Xhosa-Zulu channel back in its day in South Africa, under the mentorship of the late Bill Faure.   

In the theatre, having been grounded in classical theatrical productions such as Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" from an early age, he went on to stage rock opera’s, where he produced, directed & starred in the singing role of 'Judas' in the South African National Premiere of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, with Gary Bryden playing 'Jesus'. Mark is also an accomplished pianist.   

As an illusionist he launched the first-ever illusion spectaculars for South Africa, of the same epic scale as those of David Copperfield overseas, having been invited to perform for presidents such as George Bush Sr. overseas, and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa. The media hailed Mark as "The David Copperfield of South Africa" and his shows as "Sheer Las Vegas".   

Mark brought about many changes to the art of magic, making him the only illusionist worldwide to date to be able to claim the title “Illusionist of the 21st Century”. A video clip of his last illusion spectacular “Magic Of The Future” can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrd61J_EyCE    

During a near-fatal road traffic accident some years ago, Mark suffered some spinal injuries, which prevented him from pursuing his mainstay career of illusion, but the spinal injuries don't affect his ghostly productions. Due to the road accident, Mark prematurely launched the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa in 2000 for private groups and then to the public in 2001 - a concept which he had devised in 1988 when he, his cousin & some friends, boarded the original London Ghost Bus (of 1988) - except that the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa is a 'Theatre-OnWheels' production.   

Mark hosts cool and creepy events for the public via www.mysteryghostbus.co.za 

How do we define happiness without money.

1 July 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager  at Luthuli Capital

The appointment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprise Council should be welcomed

30 June 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Simo Lushaba | a Chartered Director and facilitator at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA)  

GDP figures from StatsSA shows the economy shrunk by 2 percent

30 June 2020 9:49 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

30 June 2020 9:30 PM

Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP

Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo

26 June 2020 11:42 PM

Mandisi Sindo | Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre

