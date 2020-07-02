Dr Daniel Rabinowitz

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Western Cape braces for 'longer and flatter' Covid-19 peak Premier Alan Winde says the province's coronavirus peak will likely be flatter, later, and longer, according to epidemiological ev... 2 July 2020 7:47 PM
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported' The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Afric... 2 July 2020 7:00 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Dr Daniel Rabinowitz

Dr Daniel Rabinowitz

2 July 2020 9:48 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

1 July 2020 11:34 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts

1 July 2020 11:13 PM

About Mark Rose-Christie 

Multi-talented Mark Rose-Christie, is academically a sociologist & psychologist, a professional TV/film-maker, theatrical producer/director/actor, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist (his work appearing in several books on the topic of ghosts in South Africa).   

As a sociologist he lectured at the University of Port Elizabeth (today NMMU), and continued studying at Rhodes University, whilst also producing the shark movie “White Death” (a parody of the movie “Jaws”), plus magazine programmes for the launch of the SATV-2 Xhosa-Zulu channel back in its day in South Africa, under the mentorship of the late Bill Faure.   

In the theatre, having been grounded in classical theatrical productions such as Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" from an early age, he went on to stage rock opera’s, where he produced, directed & starred in the singing role of 'Judas' in the South African National Premiere of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, with Gary Bryden playing 'Jesus'. Mark is also an accomplished pianist.   

As an illusionist he launched the first-ever illusion spectaculars for South Africa, of the same epic scale as those of David Copperfield overseas, having been invited to perform for presidents such as George Bush Sr. overseas, and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa. The media hailed Mark as "The David Copperfield of South Africa" and his shows as "Sheer Las Vegas".   

Mark brought about many changes to the art of magic, making him the only illusionist worldwide to date to be able to claim the title “Illusionist of the 21st Century”. A video clip of his last illusion spectacular “Magic Of The Future” can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrd61J_EyCE    

During a near-fatal road traffic accident some years ago, Mark suffered some spinal injuries, which prevented him from pursuing his mainstay career of illusion, but the spinal injuries don't affect his ghostly productions. Due to the road accident, Mark prematurely launched the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa in 2000 for private groups and then to the public in 2001 - a concept which he had devised in 1988 when he, his cousin & some friends, boarded the original London Ghost Bus (of 1988) - except that the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa is a 'Theatre-OnWheels' production.   

Mark hosts cool and creepy events for the public via www.mysteryghostbus.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we define happiness without money.

1 July 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The appointment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprise Council should be welcomed

30 June 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Simo Lushaba | a Chartered Director and facilitator at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA)  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GDP figures from StatsSA shows the economy shrunk by 2 percent

30 June 2020 9:49 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

30 June 2020 9:30 PM

Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA AND SACCA SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE DISHONESTY OF DPE FOR WITHRAWING FROM THE LABOUR CONSULTATIVE FORUM (LCF)

29 June 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Advocate Christopher Shabangu | Deputy President at SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Complications of Diabetes

29 June 2020 10:07 PM

On our medical Matters feature Gushwell spoke to Dr Tshepo Maaka about her documentary animation story called "3 Teaspoons of Sugar" which deal with complications of Diabetes’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education department halts school return for some grades

Local

Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Local

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

