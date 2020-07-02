Psychology Matters: Learning how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:10
International news
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 04:35
Fitness Index Report
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker
Today at 05:10
Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ivor Chipkin
Today at 05:55
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Remembering South African photographer George Hallett
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rashid Lombard - Festival Director/Ceo at Cape Town International Jazz Festival
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Cape morbidity rates cause for concern
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrew Boulle - Public Health Specialist at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Domestic Workers want access to government's special Covid-19 payment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
One man's mission to get people to mask up for everybody's sake
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Steven Robins - Professor in the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:21
Chefs Corner - tips from Pasta Factory on how to make your own at home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katharina Thieme-Schiess - Director and part-owner at Pasta Factory
Today at 08:45
How lockdown has affected Ajax CT and local football
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabiso Mekuto - Ajax Cape Town Team Manager
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Western Cape braces for 'longer and flatter' Covid-19 peak Premier Alan Winde says the province's coronavirus peak will likely be flatter, later, and longer, according to epidemiological ev... 2 July 2020 7:47 PM
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported' The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Afric... 2 July 2020 7:00 PM
AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021 The Automobile Association (AA) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the validity of all licences until 2021. 2 July 2020 5:35 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Podcasts

Psychology Matters: Learning how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19

Psychology Matters: Learning how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest: Daniel Rabinowitz | Clinical Psychologist

Plot: Last we spoke to Dr. Rabinowitz, we focused on phobias, but this has become the new abnormal normal, as fear, anxiety and paralyzing depression set in for most South Africans considering the current situation.

We unpack and attempt to heal this tonight, having to learn how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance: Zimbabwe bond and currency and how they'll impact Zim in the long run

2 July 2020 11:40 PM

Guests: Dr Ross Harvey | Director at Good Governance Africa and Tendai Biti, Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister & the Vice President of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa Party

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How COVID, elections and the BLM protest will shape the US as a country

2 July 2020 10:34 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

1 July 2020 11:34 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts

1 July 2020 11:13 PM

About Mark Rose-Christie 

Multi-talented Mark Rose-Christie, is academically a sociologist & psychologist, a professional TV/film-maker, theatrical producer/director/actor, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist (his work appearing in several books on the topic of ghosts in South Africa).   

As a sociologist he lectured at the University of Port Elizabeth (today NMMU), and continued studying at Rhodes University, whilst also producing the shark movie “White Death” (a parody of the movie “Jaws”), plus magazine programmes for the launch of the SATV-2 Xhosa-Zulu channel back in its day in South Africa, under the mentorship of the late Bill Faure.   

In the theatre, having been grounded in classical theatrical productions such as Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" from an early age, he went on to stage rock opera’s, where he produced, directed & starred in the singing role of 'Judas' in the South African National Premiere of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, with Gary Bryden playing 'Jesus'. Mark is also an accomplished pianist.   

As an illusionist he launched the first-ever illusion spectaculars for South Africa, of the same epic scale as those of David Copperfield overseas, having been invited to perform for presidents such as George Bush Sr. overseas, and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa. The media hailed Mark as "The David Copperfield of South Africa" and his shows as "Sheer Las Vegas".   

Mark brought about many changes to the art of magic, making him the only illusionist worldwide to date to be able to claim the title “Illusionist of the 21st Century”. A video clip of his last illusion spectacular “Magic Of The Future” can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrd61J_EyCE    

During a near-fatal road traffic accident some years ago, Mark suffered some spinal injuries, which prevented him from pursuing his mainstay career of illusion, but the spinal injuries don't affect his ghostly productions. Due to the road accident, Mark prematurely launched the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa in 2000 for private groups and then to the public in 2001 - a concept which he had devised in 1988 when he, his cousin & some friends, boarded the original London Ghost Bus (of 1988) - except that the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa is a 'Theatre-OnWheels' production.   

Mark hosts cool and creepy events for the public via www.mysteryghostbus.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we define happiness without money.

1 July 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The appointment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprise Council should be welcomed

30 June 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Dr Simo Lushaba | a Chartered Director and facilitator at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA)  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GDP figures from StatsSA shows the economy shrunk by 2 percent

30 June 2020 9:49 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal matters: Finally POPI comes into law on 1 July 2020, what does it mean?

30 June 2020 9:30 PM

Rohan Isaacs | Head of Technology and Privacy at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa LLP

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission: ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa

30 June 2020 12:20 AM

The Zondo Commission commenced its State Capture inquiry today and Popo Molefe gave testimony that the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa. Dr Somadoda Fikeni,  Political Analyst, joins us to talk about what impact this testimony could possibly have or what questions and concerns does this raise especially since we will be having provincial elections next year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education department halts school return for some grades

Local

Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Local

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

