How COVID, elections and the BLM protest will shape the US as a country

Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:10
International news
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
125
Today at 04:35
Fitness Index Report
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
125
Today at 05:10
Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ivor Chipkin
Guests
Ivor Chipkin
125
Today at 05:55
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 06:25
Remembering South African photographer George Hallett
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rashid Lombard - Festival Director/Ceo at Cape Town International Jazz Festival
Guests
Rashid Lombard - Festival Director/Ceo at Cape Town International Jazz Festival
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
Cape morbidity rates cause for concern
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrew Boulle - Public Health Specialist at University of Cape Town
Guests
Dr Andrew Boulle - Public Health Specialist at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:20
Domestic Workers want access to government's special Covid-19 payment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
One man's mission to get people to mask up for everybody's sake
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Steven Robins - Professor in the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University
Guests
Prof Steven Robins - Professor in the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 08:21
Chefs Corner - tips from Pasta Factory on how to make your own at home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katharina Thieme-Schiess - Director and part-owner at Pasta Factory
Guests
Katharina Thieme-Schiess - Director and part-owner at Pasta Factory
125
Today at 08:45
How lockdown has affected Ajax CT and local football
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabiso Mekuto - Ajax Cape Town Team Manager
Guests
Thabiso Mekuto - Ajax Cape Town Team Manager
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Guests
Quinne Browne
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up