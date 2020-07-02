How COVID, elections and the BLM protest will shape the US as a country

About Mark Rose-Christie



Multi-talented Mark Rose-Christie, is academically a sociologist & psychologist, a professional TV/film-maker, theatrical producer/director/actor, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist (his work appearing in several books on the topic of ghosts in South Africa).



As a sociologist he lectured at the University of Port Elizabeth (today NMMU), and continued studying at Rhodes University, whilst also producing the shark movie “White Death” (a parody of the movie “Jaws”), plus magazine programmes for the launch of the SATV-2 Xhosa-Zulu channel back in its day in South Africa, under the mentorship of the late Bill Faure.



In the theatre, having been grounded in classical theatrical productions such as Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" from an early age, he went on to stage rock opera’s, where he produced, directed & starred in the singing role of 'Judas' in the South African National Premiere of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, with Gary Bryden playing 'Jesus'. Mark is also an accomplished pianist.



As an illusionist he launched the first-ever illusion spectaculars for South Africa, of the same epic scale as those of David Copperfield overseas, having been invited to perform for presidents such as George Bush Sr. overseas, and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa. The media hailed Mark as "The David Copperfield of South Africa" and his shows as "Sheer Las Vegas".



Mark brought about many changes to the art of magic, making him the only illusionist worldwide to date to be able to claim the title “Illusionist of the 21st Century”. A video clip of his last illusion spectacular “Magic Of The Future” can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrd61J_EyCE



During a near-fatal road traffic accident some years ago, Mark suffered some spinal injuries, which prevented him from pursuing his mainstay career of illusion, but the spinal injuries don't affect his ghostly productions. Due to the road accident, Mark prematurely launched the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa in 2000 for private groups and then to the public in 2001 - a concept which he had devised in 1988 when he, his cousin & some friends, boarded the original London Ghost Bus (of 1988) - except that the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa is a 'Theatre-OnWheels' production.



Mark hosts cool and creepy events for the public via www.mysteryghostbus.co.za

