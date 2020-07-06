Medical Matters: What we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 plus the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matome Kganakga - Deputy Chairperson at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector
Dr Matome Kganaga, Director. Azali Healthcare
Today at 12:27
VBS: What role did Phillip Truter play in the scandal?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:37
What is happening with the Special Task Force (STF)- South Africa’s elite police unit?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:41
FF Plus’ court challenge to Disaster Management Act dismissed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:45
45 puppies dead as deadly parvovirus hits police dog unit for a second time
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal Medicine Specialist-Small Animal Veterniary Medicine
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
SPOT/Voicenotes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 13:20
Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 13:36
UJ engineers develop 3D-printed ventilator that supports multiple patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nkosinathi Madushele
Today at 13:45
Science and Tech - maths support via Whatsapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristen Thompson
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - what is the benefit of a post-matric year? Reddam launches new offering
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheena Crawford-Kempster
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Richard Brokensha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Brokensha
Today at 15:10
Cafe Chameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Heerden
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:40
South African cops need linguistic training – urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 15:50
Opening up theatres again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:10
‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Barnes - ER Doctor
Today at 16:20
Back to school when you have a blended family?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Family law Attorney
Today at 16:55
Life Kingsbury Hospital and “good news” stories of patients intubated/ventilated and recovering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Suleman
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Modeling at UWC -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nico Orce - Nuclear Physics at UWC
Today at 17:20
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports writer
Today at 17:46
I have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Theunissen - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: What we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 plus the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19

Medical Matters: What we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 plus the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19

6 July 2020 9:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Guy Richards, Respected pulmonologist and intensivist, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, spoke about what we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 + the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19 - from at home lock down quarantine patients to those being hospitalized and how these methods are working or not.

email: guy.richards@wits.ac.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Pupils in Grader R, 6, & 11 return to schoool

6 July 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement talking about the return of other grades today and where to from here.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GRADES R, 6 AND 11 RETURN TO SCHOOL

6 July 2020 9:50 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga Spokesperson for the Premier David Makura, spoke about whether there will a hard lockdown or just a relook at certain regulations and which regulations will these be.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Rex Dlamini

3 July 2020 11:14 PM

Rex Dlamini | Pharmacist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Bruce Whitfield

3 July 2020 10:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield | Presenter at The Money Show

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Zimbabwe bond and currency and how they'll impact Zim in the long run

2 July 2020 11:40 PM

Guests: Dr Ross Harvey | Director at Good Governance Africa and Tendai Biti, Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister & the Vice President of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa Party

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How COVID, elections and the BLM protest will shape the US as a country

2 July 2020 10:34 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Learning how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest: Daniel Rabinowitz | Clinical Psychologist

Plot: Last we spoke to Dr. Rabinowitz, we focused on phobias, but this has become the new abnormal normal, as fear, anxiety and paralyzing depression set in for most South Africans considering the current situation.

We unpack and attempt to heal this tonight, having to learn how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works

1 July 2020 11:34 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts

1 July 2020 11:13 PM

About Mark Rose-Christie 

Multi-talented Mark Rose-Christie, is academically a sociologist & psychologist, a professional TV/film-maker, theatrical producer/director/actor, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist (his work appearing in several books on the topic of ghosts in South Africa).   

As a sociologist he lectured at the University of Port Elizabeth (today NMMU), and continued studying at Rhodes University, whilst also producing the shark movie “White Death” (a parody of the movie “Jaws”), plus magazine programmes for the launch of the SATV-2 Xhosa-Zulu channel back in its day in South Africa, under the mentorship of the late Bill Faure.   

In the theatre, having been grounded in classical theatrical productions such as Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" from an early age, he went on to stage rock opera’s, where he produced, directed & starred in the singing role of 'Judas' in the South African National Premiere of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, with Gary Bryden playing 'Jesus'. Mark is also an accomplished pianist.   

As an illusionist he launched the first-ever illusion spectaculars for South Africa, of the same epic scale as those of David Copperfield overseas, having been invited to perform for presidents such as George Bush Sr. overseas, and Thabo Mbeki in South Africa. The media hailed Mark as "The David Copperfield of South Africa" and his shows as "Sheer Las Vegas".   

Mark brought about many changes to the art of magic, making him the only illusionist worldwide to date to be able to claim the title “Illusionist of the 21st Century”. A video clip of his last illusion spectacular “Magic Of The Future” can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrd61J_EyCE    

During a near-fatal road traffic accident some years ago, Mark suffered some spinal injuries, which prevented him from pursuing his mainstay career of illusion, but the spinal injuries don't affect his ghostly productions. Due to the road accident, Mark prematurely launched the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa in 2000 for private groups and then to the public in 2001 - a concept which he had devised in 1988 when he, his cousin & some friends, boarded the original London Ghost Bus (of 1988) - except that the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa is a 'Theatre-OnWheels' production.   

Mark hosts cool and creepy events for the public via www.mysteryghostbus.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

