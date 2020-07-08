Financial Matter: Why most people want wealth

On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.
On Man Torque Aubrey discussed the issue of Substance abuse with John Vlismas, Former Comedian, Serial Entrepreneur, Faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Disruptive Educator & Kabelo Mabalane, Artist, Entrepreneur from the Social Movement-Shout SA & Author of 'I Ran for My Life - My Story'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement talking about the return of other grades today and where to from here.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyo Mhaga Spokesperson for the Premier David Makura, spoke about whether there will a hard lockdown or just a relook at certain regulations and which regulations will these be.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Guy Richards, Respected pulmonologist and intensivist, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, spoke about what we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 + the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19 - from at home lock down quarantine patients to those being hospitalized and how these methods are working or not.
