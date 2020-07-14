We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

Mthokozisi Maphumulo | Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams
Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador: ReimagineSA NPC (PBO) | Activist, Physician, Academic, Author and Active Citizen
Book South Africans should read: "Encountering Apartheid's Ghosts - From Krugersdorp To Constitutional Hill" By Leon Wessels
Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adri Norton | Co-Founder and Spokesperson and Riaan Swiegelaar | Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic ChurchLISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.LISTEN TO PODCAST