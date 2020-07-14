We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting. 14 July 2020 4:42 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

14 July 2020 9:25 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo | Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams


Unpacking CR Speech

13 July 2020 10:52 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.

Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

13 July 2020 9:26 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.

Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Ramphele

10 July 2020 10:31 PM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador:  ReimagineSA NPC (PBO) | Activist, Physician, Academic, Author and Active Citizen

Book South Africans should read: "Encountering Apartheid's Ghosts - From Krugersdorp To Constitutional Hill" By Leon Wessels

Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

9 July 2020 11:26 PM

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.

African natural medicines research, development and innovation

9 July 2020 9:43 PM

Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Loss of Love - Trauma of a Break-up

9 July 2020 9:24 PM

On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.

"How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".

8 July 2020 11:15 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute 

SA's first Satanic church

8 July 2020 10:55 PM

Adri Norton | Co-Founder and Spokesperson and Riaan Swiegelaar | Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church

Financial Matter: Why most people want wealth

8 July 2020 9:23 PM

On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.

