Time to get tough on failing municipalities

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
This Mandela Day will feature first-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture with UN Secretary General
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Leisure travel still off limits - how long can they survive?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Grohmann - Director of the Specialist Tourism Unit at BDO South Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DPE on next move to get SAA back in the air
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonny Mashika - Deputy DG Aviation at the Dept. of Public Enterprises
Today at 07:20
Treasury on whether government will help struggling business beyond July 31
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder of Sorbet and The Hatch Institute
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 July 2020 7:43 PM
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk? Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity. 14 July 2020 6:11 PM
View all Local
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
View all Politics
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Time to get tough on failing municipalities

Time to get tough on failing municipalities

14 July 2020 11:30 PM

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal, talking about his latest article titled "Time to get tough on failing municipalities".


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.

14 July 2020 10:24 PM

Premiere Dr Zamani Saul | Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

14 July 2020 9:25 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo | Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking CR Speech

13 July 2020 10:52 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

13 July 2020 9:26 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Ramphele

10 July 2020 10:31 PM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador:  ReimagineSA NPC (PBO) | Activist, Physician, Academic, Author and Active Citizen

Book South Africans should read: "Encountering Apartheid's Ghosts - From Krugersdorp To Constitutional Hill" By Leon Wessels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

9 July 2020 11:26 PM

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African natural medicines research, development and innovation

9 July 2020 9:43 PM

Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Loss of Love - Trauma of a Break-up

9 July 2020 9:24 PM

On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".

8 July 2020 11:15 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

15 July 2020 5:28 AM

Swiftly waning COVID-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge

14 July 2020 9:42 PM

Fined for breaking lockdown rules? You may now have a criminal record

14 July 2020 9:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA