Belief that you can't acquire wealth

Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Belief that you can't acquire wealth

Belief that you can't acquire wealth

15 July 2020 9:19 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital


Time to get tough on failing municipalities

14 July 2020 11:30 PM

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal, talking about his latest article titled "Time to get tough on failing municipalities".

President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.

14 July 2020 10:24 PM

Premiere Dr Zamani Saul | Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council

We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

14 July 2020 9:25 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo | Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams

Unpacking CR Speech

13 July 2020 10:52 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.

Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

13 July 2020 9:26 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.

Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Ramphele

10 July 2020 10:31 PM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador:  ReimagineSA NPC (PBO) | Activist, Physician, Academic, Author and Active Citizen

Book South Africans should read: "Encountering Apartheid's Ghosts - From Krugersdorp To Constitutional Hill" By Leon Wessels

Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

9 July 2020 11:26 PM

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.

African natural medicines research, development and innovation

9 July 2020 9:43 PM

Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Loss of Love - Trauma of a Break-up

9 July 2020 9:24 PM

On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.

SA's failure to lower debt could trigger downgrade - Fitch

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

SA's COVID-19 cases set to reach 300,000 despite early lockdown

15 July 2020 8:24 PM

